Lily Gladstone goes from OSF to 1st Indigenous Golden Globes’ Best Actress

ASHLAND, Ore.- Actress Lily Gladstone makes history as the Golden Globes first Indigenous woman to win the Best Actress in a Drama award. But long before that, the actress graced the stage in Southern Oregon.

Before Lily Gladstone went on to act beside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’ Killers of the Flower Moon, she was an actress with OSF.

In 2017, Gladstone starred as Isabel in Randy Reinholz‘ Off the Rails, an adaptation of Measure for Measure. According to OSF, this was its first play by a Native American writer.

OSF said in a post on Facebook that Gladstone’s performance in the play was unforgettable.

In Gladstone’s acceptance speech for the Golden Globe, she dedicated the award to every Native kid who is seeing representation of their stories and their culture in film. She also thanked DiCaprio and Scorsese for bringing stories like these to the big screen.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.