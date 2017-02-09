Packy the elephant passes away at the Oregon Zoo

Portland, Ore. – The oldest male elephant in North America has died at the age of 54.
The Oregon Zoo said Packy the elephant made headlines decades ago as the first elephant born in the Western Hemisphere in 44 years.
Bob Lee, the individual who oversees the zoo’s elephant program, said, “We loved Packy so much. He was my favorite — the most impressive animal I’ve ever known. It’s hard to think about coming in to work tomorrow and not seeing him. There will never be another like him.”
According to the zoo, Packy was humanely euthanized after test results last fall indicated he was suffering from a drug-resistant strain of tuberculosis.
The zoo said they had simply run out of treatment options.
“This is a tremendous loss for the entire community,” said the zoo’s director, Dr. Don Moore. “Packy was one of the most famous animals in the world, but to the people who live here, the people who grew up with him, he was family.”
A memorial event for Packy will be announced as soon as plans have been finalized.