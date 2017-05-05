Tornado warning northeast of Prospect

UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) – Tornado warning downgraded by National Weather Service. There is still a strong storm moving through the area but they say they are not longer seeing that threatening rotation on radar.
PROSPECT, Ore. – The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Thursday evening for indications tracked on their radar of a tornado signature. NBC5 News spoke with NWS and they say there are no ground reports at this time. The warning if from north east of Prospect on towards Crater Lake National Park.
Image issued by the National Weather Service in Medford.
