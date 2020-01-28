Palestinian leader rejects Trump’s peace plan

RAMALLAH, West Bank (NBC) – President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan. He was joined at the White House unveiling by only one party to the conflict, Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who himself, just hours earlier, was formally indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
They stood side by side to praise the proposal that included no input from the Palestinians.
Both acknowledged this proposal would meet opposition, especially from the Palestinians, who have cut off dialogue with the Trump administration since the president moved the U.S. Embassy to
Jerusalem and recognized Israel’s undivided sovereignty over the city.
And indeed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has already rejected it, saying the Palestinians cannot be brought to their knees and this deal will not pass. “All our rights are not for sale or for negotiation.,” he said. “Your deal is a conspiracy and it will not work.”