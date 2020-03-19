Parents get creative with kids during school closures

MEDFORD, Ore. — With school closures extended till April 28, many parents are brainstorming different ways to engage children while they’re at home. School districts are looking at online teaching starting in a couple weeks, but right now, many parents are wondering how their kids will spend the time.
“Just kind of uncharted territory. Nobody really knows what’s going to happen,” Nicole Lavelle, teacher at Wilson Elementary School, said.
Shelly Pyka and Lavelle teach at Wilson Elementary in Medford. The two say this is a great time to teach your kids everyday skills.
“I think developing a routine, trying to provide structure while the kids are at home,” Lavelle said.
“There are so many things that you can do that are just daily things. Cook with them, read with them,” Pyka said.
Barely a week into Oregon’s school closure, some parents are already getting creative, from teaching cooking to gardening. Even our staff members at NBC5 are keeping their kids engaged with virtual museum tours and art projects.
“Get outside, get some fresh air and play is definitely important. Take a walk with the dog or the family,” Lavelle said.
Parents are also getting ideas from the Medford School District website, which breaks down activities by age group.
With school closed until at least the end of April, local teachers say they’ll be waiting for their students with open arms, but for the time being, hunker down and take care of yourselves.
“Stay safe and healthy and that’s the priority right now is just, you know, maintaining health,” Lavelle said.
With schools closed, NBC5 News will continue sharing resources and ideas with parents.
