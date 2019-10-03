Paris police employee kills four colleagues in knife attack

PARIS, France (NBC) – French anti-terror investigators are probing a deadly knife attack today Thursday inside Paris Police Headquarters.
The attacker, a veteran police employee, killed four colleagues, then was shot and killed by police.
The rampage stunned the city with a history of terror attacks.
A top French official said there were no red flags, the motive still a mystery.
The suspect attacked in broad daylight and was identified only as a 45-year-old clerk who worked in the IT department.
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said, “He worked alongside his colleagues and never presented any behavioral difficulties, never any warning signs. And this morning he went on a deadly rampage.”
Thursday afternoon, investigators searched the suspect’s home, working to determine a motive.
Some of the “City of Lights” most famous streets were cordoned off in an area of Paris that’s already been through so much Parisians are still reeling from the devastating Notre Dame fire and remain on terror watch after a string of attacks.
Now, questions loom as to how this could have happened inside the very police force meant to protect the capital.