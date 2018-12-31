Oregon, California lead the nation in “unsheltered” homeless

WASHINGTON, D.C. – California and Oregon are leading the nation when it comes to the percentage of people who are homeless and have nowhere to go, according to the report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Nearly 69% of people who are homeless in California are what they call “unsheltered.”
In Oregon, that percentage is nearly 62%.
Oregon was also among the states that saw the largest increases in the number of homeless at nearly 7%.
California saw one the largest decreases.
Still, the government study found that since 2007 homelessness nationwide has decreased by 15%.