Parts of Chetco Fire burn scar could be harvested for timber

MEDFORD, Ore. – Forestry officials are asking for public input about harvesting fire-killed trees in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
Many trees in the area were killed when the nearly 200,000-acre Chetco Bar Fire swept over through the Kalmiopsis Wilderness. If officials wish to harvest the dead trees for timber, they need to do so before the wood starts rotting and becomes unsuitable for processing at lumber mills.
Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest managers are proposing salvage operations within 12,626 acres where trees average between 50 and 100 percent canopy loss in areas designated as “matrix.” In accordance with the Northwest Forest Plan, timber may be harvested in matrix-designated areas.
“This proposal goes a long ways toward helping our local communities recover economically as well as meet the need to restore forest habitat,” said Gold Beach District Ranger Tina Lanier. “Public input will help us successfully chart a course toward meeting both needs.”
According to the U.S. Forest service, salvaging the timber could provide some economic advantages to local communities and provide funds for post-fire recovery efforts, such as re-planting.
Electronic comments can be sent here: [email protected]
Written comments can be sent to the following address:
Chetco Fire Salvage Coordinator Jesse Berner
Gold Beach Ranger District
29279 Ellensburg Ave.
Gold Beach, OR 97444
More information about the salvage area can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Dlpelz