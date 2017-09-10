Paws for a Cause fundraiser helps support local shelters

Medford, Ore.- The third annual Paws For A Cause dog walk and fair wrapped up earlier this morning.
The fundraiser held in front of Nature’s Pet Market brought local pet-related vendors and pet owners together to help support the non-profit Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Owners and their dogs were treated to a variety of activities such as musical chairs, dog massages, a costume contest and a one and two mile walk.
“We could not have asked for a more beautiful morning, especially after all these dogs have been cooped up because of smoke, not to mention their human companions,” said Vickie Pagan, owner of Nature’s Pet Market. “So it’s a great way to get out and enjoy some time with your dog in a very fun and informative venue.”
Proceeds will go to support the shelter and help all the animals find their “forever home.”