Peachpalooza brings a rush from far and wide

Medford, Ore.- More than seventy thousand pounds of peaches are bringing people from far and wide for Harry and David’s ninth annual Peachpalooza.
The peach sale, which went from seven to eleven this morning at Harry and David’s Country Village, had people arriving in a rush to find the perfect peach.
“We have friends, family that came from far away, as far as 350 miles to come down for this,” said Debbie Guifoile, a local Rogue Valley resident.
Many people also arrived because of the low price of the peaches which were 39 cents per pound. This was an increase from 20 cents per pound last year which Harry and David says is due to having a smaller crop this year.
Harry and David also says that it will be doing the sale again at 7 a.m. next Saturday.