Home
Peachpalooza brings a rush from far and wide

Peachpalooza brings a rush from far and wide

Local News , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore.- More than seventy thousand pounds of peaches are bringing people from far and wide for Harry and David’s ninth annual Peachpalooza.

The peach sale, which went from seven to eleven this morning at Harry and David’s Country Village, had people arriving in a rush to find the perfect peach.

“We have friends, family that came from far away, as far as 350 miles to come down for this,” said Debbie Guifoile,  a local Rogue Valley resident.

Many people also arrived because of the low price of the peaches which were 39 cents per pound. This was an increase from 20 cents per pound last year which Harry and David says is due to having a smaller crop this year.

Harry and David also says that it will be doing the sale again at 7 a.m. next Saturday.

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County’s only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics