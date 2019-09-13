“Peanut pill” could reduce allergy risk

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – An FDA advisory committee is recommending that the agency approve a peanut allergy treatment the first of its kind.
The vote came after a panel of health experts listened to data about the safety and effectiveness of the drug Palforzia.
The pill would be for those between the ages of 4 and 17 and would expose them to increasing doses of peanut protein.
Food allergy researcher Dr. Pamela Guerrerio stated, “Certainly, much of the burden of having a food allergy comes from the psycho-social impact of this disease. Several studies have shown that the quality of life of children with a food allergy is more significantly impacted than in children who have rheumatological disease or Type I diabetes. In part because this disease affects every aspect of their daily lives.”
During the trial, 67% were able to eat about two peanuts with no allergic reaction.
But today, those living with peanut allergies spoke about how the treatment could help them normal lives.
Rachel Packer’s son has allergies. She explained, “Our hope for him and the entire allergy community is that this therapy will change our lives. And when I say change our lives, I simply mean live normally.”
Teresa Grosso has peanut allergies and said, “The impact of food allergies goes well beyond restricted diet. So it is so frustrating to be told that avoidance is the only option when treatments exist. As I’ve said before, kids like me don’t care about eating a PB&J, but we do want to sit at the table with our friends.”
The FDA isn’t required to follow the advice of its expert panels, but it normally does.
If approved, it would be the first FDA medication to treat peanut allergies.