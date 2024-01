ASHLAND, Ore. – The Rogue Theater Company is announcing its lineup for 2024.

This year’s season includes four exciting shows. They are Off Peak, August: Osage County, Stones in His Pockets, and Gidion’s Knot.

The season kicks off in March and runs through mid-November. All performances are at 1 pm, indoors at Grizzly Peak Winery, 1600 E. Nevada Street, Ashland.

For more information visit www.roguetheatercompany.com

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.