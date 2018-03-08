Pedestrian struck by vehicle, in hospital

MEDFORD, Ore. — A portion of highway 99 was down to one lane Thursday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on North Pacific Highway.
According to Medford police, the man had just been kicked out of the Purple Parrot near the corner of Howard Avenue.
They say it appears he was hit by a passing vehicle when he went to cross the street.
“The gentleman walked towards the front of the business. According to the information we received, he proceeded into the roadway to cross the roadway and at that time he was struck by a car,” explained Sgt. Don Lane
The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The case is still under investigation, but police say they believe the man may not have given traffic enough time to stop.