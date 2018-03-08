Parks cleaning up invasive plant species

The first phase of a major Medford Parks and Rec project is now complete.
Since July of last year, Parks staff and the Oregon Stewardship Project have been working to clear almost eight acres of public land around Bear Creek Park, the Bear Creek Greenway, and U.S. Cellular Park.
They’ve been removing invasive plant species and putting in thousands of native plants in their place.
“It’s really made a huge difference in terms of safety, and appearance, and usability of the parks,” said Medford Parks and Recreation Director Rich Rosenthal.
The Medford city council put aside $90,000 to expand and accelerate the project.
The next phase of the cleanup will be the Bear Creek Greenway between Railroad Park and Midway Park.