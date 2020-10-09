WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is introducing a plan to allow Congress to assess the president’s capacity to serve.
The announcement comes a day after Pelosi accused President Trump of being in an “altered state” from his treatment for COVID-19.
Under the 25th Amendment, a president can be removed from office if they are determined unfit for service.
Pelosi said the plan isn’t about Trump. “This is not about President Trump,” she said. “He will face the judgment of the voters, but he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents. Throughout America’s history, our leaders have created and strengthened guardrails in The Constitution to ensure stability and continuity of government in times of crisis. The 25th amendment creates a path per serving of stability. If a president suffers a crippling physical or mental problem and is on quote in the amendment unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office and transfers his powers specifically, section four of the amendment empowers Congress to set up an independent body to confront such a crisis.”
The measure stands virtually no chance of becoming law. But it is designed to heighten the attention on Trump’s condition after his doctors have provided limited information about his recovery from coronavirus.