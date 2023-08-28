People voice concerns on 2 Oregon sites eyed for offshore wind farms

Diane Brandt, Oregon state director for Renewable Northwest — a nonprofit that advocates for transitioning away from fossil fuels — said the electric utilities in the region are all forecasting increased demand well into the future.

“The demand just keeps going up, even in last six month, we’ve seen considerable increases in the utility projections of their demand forecast,” she said.

Brandt said the state has a good idea of how it will meet its early targets, but many questions remain in the long term.

“I think we have a good idea of how to get to 2030, but beyond 2030 — there are a lot of questions about the new resources that can come online because we’re going to have less and less gas on the system at that point,” she said. “And so how are we replacing it?”

Much of that energy will come from existing resources like land-based wind, solar and hydroelectric power, but each of those alone aren’t consistent enough to meet the demand that is forecast. Brandt said the wind off Oregon’s coast can help fill in some of those gaps.

“It is blowing at times opposite or complementary to onshore wind,” she said. “It just is another resource to give us a variety of attributes and resources on our grid to make sure that we’re getting the electricity when we need it and where we need it.”

Still, offshore wind energy comes has its own unique set of drawbacks that must be addressed, Brandt said.