Evacuations in place for 2,897 acre Tyee Ridge Complex

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry says the Tyee Ridge Complex, which began Thursday night, is now 2,897 acres and 5% contained.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuations for Tyee Road at the intersection of Rock Creek Road to Fanchin Lane and all residents in between.

Level 2 “Be Set” evacuations are in place for all residents on Lighthouse Road In Tyee, Hubbard Creek Road from Millwood intersection to Melqua Road and all residents in between.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations are in place for the 10,000 block of Hubbard Creek Road to the intersection of Millwood Drive and all residents in between.

DCSO says a total of 72 structures are under Level 3 evacuation, and an estimated 125 people have evacuated.

Douglas County Emergency Management and the Red Cross have set up an evacuation shelter at the Oakland Elementary School at 499 NE Spruce Street in Oakland. Livestock can be housed at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Pets can be housed at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg.

To view the current evacuation information map, go to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office website.

A community meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 28 at 7 p.m. at the Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg.

