Redding woman who faked kidnapping transferred from federal prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) – A California mother who faked her own kidnapping is now out of federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported Saturday that Sherri Papini was moved to community confinement, or “Halfway House” earlier this month.

Papini was reported missing on November 2nd, 2016 from Redding, California. It prompted an extensive search across Northern California, before she was located three weeks later in Yolo county. According to police at the time, Papini was found with multiple bruises, and told detectives she was taken by two armed Hispanic women.

Papini admitted to the kidnapping hoax and pled guilty to mail fraud and making false statements.

In 2022, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release.

She was also ordered to pay almost $310 thousand in restitution.

Papini has a projected release date of October 29.

