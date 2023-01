MEDFORD, Ore. – People’s Bank said its CEO and co-founder is retiring.

Ken Trautman will be retiring effective July first of this year after more than 25 years of service.

He said in a statement quote – “it has been very gratifying to see the positive impact the bank has had for our customers, employees and shareholders.”

Julia Beattie currently serving as the bank’s president will succeed Trautman as CEO.