Home
Person escapes violent crash with minor injuries

Person escapes violent crash with minor injuries

Local News Top Stories

Medford, Ore. – A person escaped a violent crash on a Medford street with only minor injuries Wednesday night.

Medford Fire-Rescue said just after 11:00 p.m., crews responded to a crash on South Central Avenue near where the road merges with South Riverside Avenue.

Firefighters weren’t able to provide many details about the crash, but they shared pictures of the mangled vehicle involved.

Photos show the vehicle resting on a sidewalk with the entire passenger side nearly sheared off.

Despite the damage, crews said one female escaped the wreck with only minor injuries.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics