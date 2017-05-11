Person escapes violent crash with minor injuries

Medford, Ore. – A person escaped a violent crash on a Medford street with only minor injuries Wednesday night.
Medford Fire-Rescue said just after 11:00 p.m., crews responded to a crash on South Central Avenue near where the road merges with South Riverside Avenue.
Firefighters weren’t able to provide many details about the crash, but they shared pictures of the mangled vehicle involved.
Photos show the vehicle resting on a sidewalk with the entire passenger side nearly sheared off.
Despite the damage, crews said one female escaped the wreck with only minor injuries.