Person stabbed at the Ashland Plaza

ASHLAND, Ore. – A person was stabbed during a fight in downtown Ashland.

The Ashland Police Department said that at about 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, a person was stabbed in the chest with a knife at the Ashland Plaza.

Witnesses gave investigators a description of the suspect and a direction of travel, and he was quickly located and detained by officers.

The suspect, 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela of Grants Pass, was taken to the Jackson County Jail and booked on one charge of second-degree assault.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Ashland Police Department.