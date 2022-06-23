Man convicted of Medford arson sentenced

MEDFORD, Ore. – The man convicted of starting the Pacific Pride Fire in downtown Medford this spring is going to prison for more than 15 years.

A jury found 50-year-old John Charles Salmons guilty of numerous charges including arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangering last week.

The Pacific Pride Fire burned at the Central Avenue Pacific Pride gas station on April 12th.

It damaged four buildings and six businesses while releasing more than 20,000 gallons of petroleum products. Some of it leaked into Bear Creek.

In all, Salmons will spend 17 years in prison followed by three years of post-prison supervision.