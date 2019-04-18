Person with measles visited Google HQ

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Health officials in California say a person with measles visited Google headquarters in Silicon Valley.
The adult is a resident of San Mateo County.
San Mateo County health reported two additional cases of measles there on Wednesday.
A Santa Clara County spokeswoman said in an email, “The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department worked with Google to contact individuals in our county who might have come in contact with the person with measles while they may have been contagious.”
As of April 10th, California has reported 21 cases of measles this year.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has experienced a resurgence of the highly contagious disease this year.
Outbreaks have been linked, in part, to the anti-vaccination movement.