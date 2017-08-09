Pet Safety should remain a priority during summer months

“I’m a firm believer in that if it is too hot for me to be comfortable outside then my dog is going to be inside with me in the air conditioning,” Ryan Johnson, operations manager at SoHumane said.
Jackson County Fire District Three is teaming up with the Southern Oregon Humane Society to remind pet owners to take caution during the summer months.
“Especially during the hot weather in the summer its important to keep them hydrated, keep them fed and keep a good eye on them just like your kids because they’re part of our family also,” Jackson County Fire District Three firefighter Levi Swillinger said.
With the help of some pups SoHumane was able to demonstrate just how quickly the heat can affect animals.
“I’m sure its at least 70 degrees already and he is already panting pretty good so it doesn’t take much for them to get overheated,” Kailani Miranda, animal behavior supervisor with SoHumane said.
Swillinger, has rescued dozens of animals in fire situations and says being aware of your animals safety is just as important as taking care of yourself.
“Make sure you’re not allowing your dog outside, walking around on the pavement when it’s hot because it can be bad for their paws,” he said. “They can suffer burns just like humans can.”
A good tip – check the grass. Chances are if the lawn is hot the asphalt is even hotter.
“Worst case scenario they can burn badly enough that they can blister,” Johnson said.
Johnson says the pads of dog’s paws are very sensitive and to check the pavement by putting your hand on the ground for 10 seconds.
“If it’s too hot for your feet then it’s too hot for your dog,” he said.