Paris attack: Man arrested after soldiers rammed by car

PARIS- A vehicle plowed into a group of soldiers in a Paris suburb Wednesday in what the local mayor said was “without a doubt” the work of a “terrorist.”
The SWAT team tracked the driver down and shot the suspect five times while he was traveling on a highway about 150 miles north of Paris, officials told NBC News.
The suspect, a 36-year-old North African man who lives in another suburb of Paris, was wounded and taken to a hospital, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.
French counterterorrism experts opened an investigation after the ramming attack at an army barracks in Levallois-Perret, in which six soldiers were injured and three seriously injured.
“Without a doubt this is a terrorist attack … he deliberately drove out to hit the soldiers,” Patrick Balkany, mayor of Levallois-Perret, told NBC News earlier.
