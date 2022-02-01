Pfizer close to asking for approval of its vaccine for children under 5, reports say

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A COVID vaccine could be available for children under the age of five by the end of the month.

According to the Washington Post, Pfizer is expected to submit an emergency use authorization request to the FDA as soon as Tuesday for its two-shot COVID vaccine. This comes after the company added a third dose to its clinical trial, saying two doses did not provide a strong-enough immune response for children between six months and five years old.

Former FDA Commissioner and Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb said, “Previously, we had data showing that the childhood vaccine for four-six months to four years wasn’t as protective against infection as the adult vaccine. That’s the reason why they pushed it out and asked for that third dose.”

In response to the report, Pfizer told NBC News, “At this time, we have not filed a submission and we’re continuing to collect and analyze data from both two and three doses in our younger age cohort.”

Kids between five and 11 are already eligible for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine and just over a quarter have received one dose.

While still high, new COVID cases in children are declining, falling to about 800,000 new infections recorded last week. That’s nearly a quarter of all reported cases in the U.S.

NBC News Medical Contributor Dr. Vin Gupta said, “We’re still at a really high level of hospitalizations and daily deaths. But there’s going to be a rapid decline from that. We’re rapidly approaching the definition of what an endemic respiratory disease looks like.”

Meanwhile, New York City’s mayor is reminding municipal employees, including police officers, they’ll be fired unless they’re vaccinated by the end of next week.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “The worst thing I can do is state that here’s a rule we’re requiring of New Yorkers and change that. What about the other New Yorkers who followed the rules? That’s a problem.”

Other cities are changing their COVID safety policies.

Starting Tuesday, San Francisco is loosening its mask rules but only for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

In Denver, masks won’t be required inside businesses and indoor public spaces by the end of the week.