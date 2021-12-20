Pfizer testing third dose of Covid-19 vaccine for children

Grace Smith
Posted by Grace Smith December 20, 2021

(NBC)- Pfizer and BioNTech are testing a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine in an ongoing trial of children ages 6 months to under 5 years after the companies found that the two-dose regimen didn’t generate a strong enough immune response in some children.

In a news release posted Friday, the companies said two doses of the vaccine generated a strong immune response in kids under age 2, comparable to what was seen in a trial of 16-25-year-olds, but not in the cohort of children ages 2 to under 5. Pfizer said that data on variants, including Omicron, suggest that people vaccinated with three doses of the vaccine may have a higher degree of protection than those with two doses.

Federal health officials are urging all eligible people in the United States to get boosters to combat the threat of the omicron variant. Initial data suggest that three shots of the MRNA vaccines provide adequate protection against the new strain.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
View More Posts
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl. Though she loved Miami's beaches, she's thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it's the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.