Oregon State Police arrest two suspects linked to 2018 murder of Klamath County man

Anthony Carter
December 20, 2021

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore — Oregon State Police says it made two arrests during an investigation into the murder of Klamath County man in 2018.

The Klamath County Major Crime Team found the body of 35-year-old Jack Hasbrouck in a wooded area near Beatty on March 21st, 2018. Detectives at the time ruled that Hasbrouck died as a result of “homicidal violence.”

OSP says investigators followed up on multiple leads of potential suspects believed to be involved in the death of Hasbrouck. A Klamath County Grand Jury later indicted married couple, 43-year-old Jeremy Milton Lacy and 51-year-old Eileen Gay Lacy in November – suspected of murdering Hasbrouck.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says it notified the Major Crime Team that Jeremy and Eileen were living near Willow Creek, California. Both suspects were later contacted and arrested without incident on December 16th, and lodged at Humboldt County Jail.

“The Klamath County Major Crime Team would like to express their gratitude to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol for their assistance in this long and difficult investigation.” OSP said in a press release.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as they emerge.

