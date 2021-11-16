Pfizer to let other manufacturers make COVID antiviral pill

NEW YORK CITY – A low-cost COVID-19 treatment may be available to more than half the world’s population following a deal reach between Pfizer and a U.N.-backed group.

Pfizer signed a deal to let other manufacturers make their COVID-19 antiviral pill.

The license, signed with the Geneva-based Medicines Patent Pool, will allow for generic versions to be made in 95 countries.

The agreement was sealed before the drug has even been authorized, a quick timeline that could be crucial in helping to end the pandemic.

According to the deal’s terms, Pfizer will waive royalties on all sales covered by the deal for as long as COVID-19 is a public health emergency.

This includes not receiving kickbacks on sales in low-income countries.

Pfizer will ask the FDA to approve the pill as soon as possible.