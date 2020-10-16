Pfizer vaccine update

(NBC) — Pfizer says it will seek emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine soon, but not before the election.
The announcement was posted in a letter from CEO Albert Bourla on the company’s website Friday morning.
Bourla said the regulatory filing could come as soon as safety data is available, possibly by the November 3.
But the filing also depends on several other factors, like initial effectiveness data, which could come by the end of this month.
The FDA has said it wants at least two months of safety data on half of the trial participants before authoriing emergency use of any COVID vaccine.