‘Pharm to Table’ set to reopen on Saturday

PHOENIX, Ore. — Another business in Phoenix is getting ready to re-open after the Almeda Fire.

Dispensary ‘Pharm to Table’ will have its official re-opening on Saturday.

For over two years, the business was down to just one building in Central Point.

Owner David Bryant said customers really stepped up during that time.

“We still have customers that drive all the way out to our north store to support us to this day,” Bryan said. “They’re really excited that this store is open, because they get a shorter commute, shorter drive and they get to see the new store. They’ve been waiting a long time as well.”

Bryant says there will be vendors, deals and food at the re-opening.

Their re-opening event takes place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.