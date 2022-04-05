Phoenix considers banning fireworks this summer

PHOENIX, Ore. – The City of Phoenix is asking for the public’s opinion about the sale and use of fireworks in city limits this summer.

Last year, the city banned the use of fireworks a few days before the 4th of July, effective until December 30, 2021. While firework sales were still allowed, anyone caught lighting them off in the city could have been fined up to $500.

Now, the Phoenix City Council is set to consider a resolution to possibly ban the sale and use of fireworks for the summer of 2022. However, the council is looking for input on the decision from firework retailers and the public before they make a final decision on April 18.

Comments can be sent to [email protected] or you can attend the April 18 meeting at 6:00 p.m. in person or over Zoom. Meeting information will be available on the City of Phoenix website at http://www.phoenixoregon.gov by the close of business on April 14.