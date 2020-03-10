GOP Congressional Candidates meet in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Eight Republican hopefuls met Monday night in Klamath Falls for a candidate’s forum at Oregon Tech.
Monday night’s forum was co-hosted by the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and the Herald and News.
Joe Spendolini served as moderator for the event. “With so many candidates filing to run to replace Greg Walden, the chamber wanted to put together a forum so that our community could be on the forefront of learning about each one of those candidates that are running.”
A crowd of about 80 people attended the candidate’s forum.
“Greg Walden has been in office a long time.” Notes David McCarley of the Langell Valley area. “So being as there’s going to be some fresh blood in there, we want to see what’s available.”
GOP candidates for the Second District position include Jason Atkinson, Cliff Bentz, Knute Buehler, Ken Medenbach, Jimmy Crumpacker, Jeff Smith, Mark Roberts, and Justin Livingston.
Ina Miller lives near Gerber Reservoir in Klamath County. She wants to know where the candidates stand on right to life, and birth control.
“We’re adoptive parents.” Miller explains. “Now if they get too carried away, there’s hardly any babies to adopt – and there’s a lot of people wanting them.”
“I’m hoping they address gun control, for one thing.” Bob Sanders of Chiloquin points out. “I’d like to hear them on the State of Jefferson, and what they have to do with that.”
“I’m a supporter of Donald Trump.” States Earl Miller. “I’d like somebody in congress that I think will support him as well.”
Other topics included the future of Kingsley Field, water allocations, and health care.
“It’s about information.” Sums up Spendolini. “It’s all about relationships. It’s all about getting to know these candidates, getting to know where they stand on issues that are important to us, here in the Klamath Basin.”
The Klamath County Chamber and Herald and News also plan to host a similar forum for the Democratic Congressional candidates, no date has yet been set.
