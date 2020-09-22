Home
Phoenix-Talent schools to go back to distance learning

MEDFORD, Ore. – Phoenix-Talent students are headed back to school starting this week, but only if they’re able to connect digitally and emotionally.

After the Almeda fire burned through Talent and Phoenix, many families are displaced. The Phoenix-Talent school district wants students to have a sense of normalcy.

“All of us have gone through something pretty traumatic the last couple weeks,” said Heather Lowe Rogers, principal at Talent Elementary.

Wednesday, Sept. 23 high schoolers that are able, will be allowed to return to distance learning. Monday, Sept. 28 K-8th grade students can return to their virtual classrooms.
Principals will be providing students and parents with specific information about their school schedule, Chromebooks and Internet access.

Education centers have been set up at the EXPO and in White City for displaced students. Chromebooks and other learning materials will be handed out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We know they need the most comfort right now so just trying to make everything gentle and kind and supportive for our kiddos,” said Rogers. 

A special guest even showed up to help out. Brady Breeze, a safety at the University of Oregon said, “I kind of told my coaches, I mean they’re not very happy with me right now, but I told them but I’m going to come down and do this for my community. I said I know you guys are going to be mad that I’m missing out on practice and stuff but I want to do this and help out.”

Breeze said he grew up in southern Oregon, and wants to do what he can to support his community.

Below is the schedule distribution for students.
All Elementary Schools:
At each school site
Monday, Sept 21st 4-7 pm
Tuesday, Sept 22nd 8-11 am
Talent Middle School:
At the middle school
6th grade – Monday, Sept 21st 4-6 pm;
7th graders & students in ODP/TWI – Tuesday, Sept. 22nd 9-11 am and 4-7 pm;
8th graders & students in SDI – Wednesday, Sept 23rd 9-11 am and 4-6 pm
Phoenix High:
At Orchard Hill Elementary (enter on Juanipero Way)
Monday and Tuesday 9 am – 4 pm

