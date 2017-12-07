Home
Phoenix woman reported missing, endangered

Phoenix woman reported missing, endangered

Diane Sanders

PHOENIX, Ore. – Police in Southern Oregon are trying to find a missing endangered woman who was last seen on December 5.

The Phoenix Police Department said Diane Sanders was involved in a crash near Williams on Tuesday. She was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Grants Pass and later released. A taxi transported her to her Phoenix home at 4:29 p.m. that evening. She hasn’t been seen since.

PPD said Sanders suffers from “mini-strokes” and has an implanted pacemaker. She may also be experiencing recent decreased mental capacity and unusual behavior due to post-traumatic stress disorder issues.

Anyone with information about Sander’s whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113. Refer to case number 17-4310.

 

 

