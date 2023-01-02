Pink Martini’s Jimmie Herrod to appear on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former “America’s Got Talent” finalist Jimmie Herrod will return to the stage Monday night for an all-stars edition of the NBC hit TV show. The new season features past contestants who will compete to become the all-stars champion.

Herrod, a member of the popular Portland band Pink Martini, competed in the show’s 16th season. He said what makes the new season so unique is that it will showcase “the best of the best.”

“In this season, what makes all-stars so special is that it is contestants from all over the different franchises of America’s Got Talent,” Herrod said in an interview with KGW. “I got to spend time competing against contestants from Germany and Austria and all over.”

When asked whether he found filming the show’s 16th season or the all-stars season to be more difficult, Herrod said that he felt a sense of fellowship the second time around.

“I think the normal show is more stressful because you’re thrown into this TV world that you’ve not been in. But the thing about all-stars is everyone wants to see everyone do their best and that made it almost like a camaraderie, like “OK, you’re going to do your best? Well I’m going to do my best.'”

In 2021, Herrod faced off against nine other contestants in the show’s season finale in Las Vegas. He lost to magician Dustin Tavella.

Herrod was a favorite among fans and the judges early on in the competition. However, he didn’t make the best first impression with judge Simon Cowell as he walked on stage for his first performance. When he told the judges he was about to sing “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie,” Cowell said it was his “worst song in the world.”

“I just thought, ‘Well, this is what I’ve prepared and this is what I’m here to do.’ I was fortunate enough to blow their minds I guess,” Herrod laughed.

He ended up receiving a golden buzzer which allowed him to advance straight to the live performance rounds.

Aside from his upcoming appearance on “America’s Got Talent” Monday night, Herrod has stayed busy touring with Pink Martini. He also filmed a PBS special singing the music of Joni Mitchell and released an EP called “Elated.”

“Really just been super busy and really grateful to be so busy,” Herrod said.