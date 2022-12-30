Here are the new Oregon laws that go into effect Jan. 1

Senate Bill 1560

Updates statutory references to individual who is not citizen or national of United States to replace “alien” with “noncitizen.” Directs state agencies to use “noncitizen” in rules and regulations to reference individual who is not citizen or national of United States and to update rules and regulations that use “alien” to use “noncitizen.” Authorizes agencies to amend rule without prior notice or hearing for purpose of changing term or phrase in order to conform with change made by law.