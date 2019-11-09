‘Pints for a Purpose’ to support local nonprofits

ASHLAND, Ore. — An Ashland brewery is pouring up some drinks all for a purpose. Whether it’s root beer or an IPA, the beverages will raise money for local non-profits.
Standing Stone Brewery Company is kicking off its annual campaign next week. The goal is to support local organizations by raising money through pints sold from November through March. Every second Tuesday of the month will be dedicated to a different non-profit. For every pint purchased on that day, the brewery will donate $2 to that organization.
“Giving back to the community really helps us to feel connected and I think that’s why we continue doing this,” said Joan Seybold, Standing Stone Brewery Company-employee.
Over the past eight years, the company has raised and donated more than $15,000. Planned Parenthood, Rogue Farm Corps, John Muir Outdoor School, WaterWatch and a cancer research center. Money donated to the cancer center is in honor of Helman Elementary Student named Jack Dorr who died of a brain tumor in 2014.
The event will be held every second Tuesday of the month from 5:00-10:00 p.m.
