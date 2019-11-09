Holocaust survivor to speak in Medford Monday

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Holocaust survivor and stepsister of Anne Frank will speak in Medford Monday night, and tickets are still available.
Eva Schloss has been speaking all around the world talking about her experience in Auschwitz and growing up with Anne Frank. Schloss will talk about being a holocaust survivor, growing up with Anne and the background of what went into publishing her diary.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for people to become educated and hear the story first-hand from a survivor,” said Rabbi Avi Zwibbel of the Chabad Jewish Center, who is putting on the event.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at www.chabadofashland.org.
