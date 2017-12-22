Planned Christmas Day attack in San Francisco thwarted by FBI

MODESTO, Calif. – Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly holds “radical jihadi beliefs” who was possibly planning a Christmas Day terror attack in San Francisco.
KCRA reports 26-year-old Everitt Jameson was arrested by the FBI after a months-long investigation.
An FBI complaint alleges Jameson approved of a New York City terror attack where a man drove onto a bike path, killing eight people. He is also accused of “liking” pro-ISIS and pro-terrorism Facebook posts.
The complaint says Jameson chose Pier 39 in San Francisco for his target because he knew it was a heavily crowded area.
The FBI started investigating Jameson after an informant noticed suspicious activity of Facebook. The informant messaged Jameson and struck up a conversation. According to the FBI, he stated he was “committed wholehearted (to the cause).” The criminal complaint also alleges Jameson wrote, “Allahu Akbar! It says he was one of us. I’m glad to know we Muslims are finally hitting back. Allahu Akbar!”
According to the FBI, Jameson was discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2009. He earned a sharpshooter rifle qualification before he was discharged for fraudulent enlistment because he didn’t disclose a history of latent asthma.