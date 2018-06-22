‘Plogging’ trend is sweeping the nation

(NBC News) – “Plogging” is a word that means picking up trash while jogging, originally from Sweden, it is gaining popularity in America.
Running clubs around the nation are picking up trash during their regular runs, helping to preserve the natural beauty of their paths.
“You’re carrying a bag that gets heavier as you go. And you’re squatting down as you run, so you’re not just running, you’re doing all of these squats,” said Carla Garrison-Mattos, Club Director of the Noda Run Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Despite the extra strain on the body, many ploggers say it is a worthy sacrifice to make running more enjoyable.
