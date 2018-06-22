Home
‘Plogging’ trend is sweeping the nation

‘Plogging’ trend is sweeping the nation

Health News News U.S. & World

(NBC News) – “Plogging” is a word that means picking up trash while jogging, originally from Sweden, it is gaining popularity in America.

Running clubs around the nation are picking up trash during their regular runs, helping to preserve the natural beauty of their paths.

“You’re carrying a bag that gets heavier as you go. And you’re squatting down as you run, so you’re not just running, you’re doing all of these squats,” said Carla Garrison-Mattos, Club Director of the Noda Run Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Despite the extra strain on the body, many ploggers say it is a worthy sacrifice to make running more enjoyable.

Read More: https://nbcnews.to/2luqvyQ

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics