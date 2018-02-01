Police announce DUII blitz ahead of Super Bowl Weekend

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is planning DUII saturation patrols for Super Bowl Weekend.
Now is the time to plan ways to avoid driving if you plan on drinking while watching the big game. JSCO offered the following tips:
- DRINK OR DRIVE: Once you know where you’ll celebrate, decide whether you’re drinking or driving – choose only one.
- GETTING AROUND: Save the number of a friend or taxi company in your phone so you always have a backup plan. Use a ride share service if it is available in your area.
- PASSENGERS, TOO: Drivers aren’t the only ones at risk. Only accept a ride from a sober driver.
- TEAM EFFORT: Fans don’t let fans drive drunk. If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, help them to make other arrangements.
- SAY SOMETHING: If you suspect an impaired driver on the roadway, call police immediately. It is always okay to call 911 to report an impaired driver.