City of Medford removes parking spot after mother, child hit by car

MEDFORD, Ore. – The city of Medford has made some changes to Main Street near the location where a mother and child were recently hit by a car.

City officials have crosshatched the first parking space on Main Street at the intersection of Oakdale Avenue, meaning drivers can no longer park there.

This is the same area where earlier this month a mother and her young child were struck by a driver turning left while the two were lawfully crossing the street.

Medford Public Works Director, John Vial says while the street was already safe before, people were not following parking restrictions in that area.

“There is a potential parking spot at the last spot on Main Street where you turn left onto Oakdale that is currently crosshatched,” Vial explained, “the problem is people are parking in that spot. We agreed to eliminate the parking stall just to the east of that. So you’d have two stalls now that are mandatory no parking.”

Vial says the city plans to install permanent barriers in the area that would prevent parking in those marked off areas.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.