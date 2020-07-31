Police asking for the public’s help finding missing young woman

ASHLAND, Ore. — “It is a little unusual in the way she just left her vehicle, walked off, with no further signs,” said Mike Moran, Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after a young girl disappeared just North of Ashland on Tuesday.
Mike Moran says 22-year-old Theresa Grace Flowers left a relatives home in an emotional state and may be depressed and/or confused.
“She’s been upset and that has led to her leaving on her own… not contacting anyone,” said Moran.
The sheriff’s office says Flowers was last seen on Jackson Road at about 2 pm.
They say that she parked her car and then walked off in a Northeast direction.”
“She’s familiar with that area from past contacts out there and for some reason decided to go there,” said Moran.
Search and rescue crews are searching the Billings Farm area by land and by air.
Moran says Flowers’ family is concerned for her safety and says leaving out of the blue like this, isn’t like her.
“Hopefully there’s a good end to it. And it might simply be that she needed some time. We’ll hope for that and continue our search meanwhile,” said Moran.
Flowers is described as 5’3, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a form fitting grey jump suit and no shoes.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re urged to contact police.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.