Police believe they found body of missing Phoenix man

PHOENIX, Ore. – Police believe they’ve found the body of missing Phoenix man.
The Phoenix Police Department said 66-year-old Gary Wayne Gausen was last seen on August 3 at his home at the Holiday RV Park next to the Bear Creek Greenway.
Police say they searched his trailer after Gausen’s son reported him missing. They say nothing looked out of the ordinary.
He reportedly had some medical issues that required medication.
Police say Gausen’s cell phone pinged multiple times across the street from the Centennial Golf Club.
After searching the area, officers were unable to locate him or his phone.
According to officers, Gausen was new to the area and had recently “been finding company amongst the local transient community.”
On August 28, the Phoenix Police Department said they believe they found Gausen’s body. They’re awaiting autopsy results to confirm their suspicions.
Police explained they’d be holding a press conference to provide more information about the case at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
