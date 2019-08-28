Washington mayor assaulted, hate crime charges filed

KOMO’s Lamonica Peters spoke with that mayor about those charges and the message he wants to send.
Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta said he never expected to be physically attacked back in July 2018 while he was enjoying Burien’s block party.
The state attorney general’s office has charged 63-year old Craig Pierce Tweney of Oregon with malicious harassment and 4th-degree assault.
Matta said Tweney shouted racist sentiments about his policies during the assault.
“You know, when you run for office, you can’t make everybody happy,” Mayor Matta said. “You set your policies. You talk about your vision. There’s some people who are not going to like it, just because they don’t like it, which is okay.”
Racial tensions in Burien have been running high for the last few years.
In January, a racially divisive letter was also passed out to Burien businesses and homes.
When KOMO asked Mark, a Burien resident, what he thought the tone of the city is right now, Mark replied, “It’s not where it should be. That’s for sure.”
Mark explained, “Well, I think we’re seeing more and more racist acts and people doing things they shouldn’t be doing.”
After Mattas’ attack, new legislation passed in Washington State calling for harsher penalties for hate crimes.
The Latino Civic Alliance and Seattle’s Jewish Federation worked on the law with Representative Javier Valdez who released this statement: “The new law makes very clear these kinds of attacks should be called what they are: a hate crime.”
Matta said he plans to continue working and bringing the city together.
As for Tweney, he faces up to five years in jail and/or a $10,000 fine.
“I’m not going let fear stop me from speaking out,” Mayor Matta said. “I’m not going to let fear keep me from pushing my values.”
Craig Tweney is expected in King County court to face the hate crime and assault charges on September 5th.
