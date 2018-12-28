Police confirm arrest of suspect who allegedly killed an officer

KERN COUNTY, Calif. – A man who allegedly shot and killed a police officer in northern California has been arrested after an extensive manhunt.
Officials say Corporal Ronil Singh was fatally shot after a traffic stop in Newman, California Christmas morning.
Surveillance video of the alleged killer was captured at this local store shortly before the shooting.
Authorities recovered the suspect’s vehicle at his home Wednesday afternoon.
On Friday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspect was arrested in Bakersfield, California three days after Officer Singh’s death.
The suspect was identified as Gustavo Perez Arriaga. A brother and a coworker were taken into custody for allegedly attempting Arriaga, who police say intended to escape to Mexico.
Meanwhile, Officer Singh’s colleagues are remembering him as a gentle family man.
He was a husband and father of a 5-month old and friends say he was a devoted public servant.
Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said, “Ultimately Officer Singh gave his own life–he sacrificed everything–to protect his community.”