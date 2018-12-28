Suspect arrested for Christmas night burglary in Dunsmuir

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police say they’ve arrested a man who robbed a Dunsmuir antique store on Christmas night.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect broke into Harley’s Antique Store on December 25 and stole a number of watches and two Pelican brand cases.
On December 27, deputies served a search warrant in connection with the case at a home in the 5100 block of Florence Loop in Dunsmuir. The suspect, 43-year-old Benjamin Osborn, tried to run from the home, but he was caught by a deputy and his K-9.
Eight stolen watches and the Pelican cases were recovered at Osborn’s residence.
According to deputies, Osborn was charged with burglary, theft and possession of stolen property. He also had warrants out for his arrest in Siskiyou County, Shasta County and Oregon.
“Mr. Osborn may have tried to ruin Christmas for the owners of the antique store,” Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “but it is reassuring that most of the stolen property was recovered and will soon be returned to the owner.”
The case remains under investigation.