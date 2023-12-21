New Liberty Theater sign installed in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Liberty Theater in North Bend is hitting another step in its restoration work.

Last year the theater’s copper domes were replaced after being gone since 1975. Now the historic downtown theater officially has a new neon blade sign up. It once lit up downtown, but the city says it was dismantled in the 50s.

The new sign has been installed thanks to a nearly $175,000 grant from Oregon’s Main Street Revitalization Program and a 30% match from the theater.

The neon sign isn’t glowing quite yet though. It will be lit up for the first time on January 19, coinciding with the opening night of drama “Other Desert Cities.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.