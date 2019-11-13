Police investigate reported shooting in Klamath Falls neighborhood

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Major Crime Team will likely be activated after a report of shots fired in a Klamath Falls home.
Investigators aren’t providing many details, but the initial report happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses said they watched as a man was loaded into an ambulance outside a home in the area of Laguna and Dixon Streets.
Klamath Falls police were at the scene along with deputies from the sheriff’s office and Oregon State Police troopers.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.